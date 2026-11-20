The founder of the British anti-migrant Patriot ​Platform group, which mobilised hundreds ​of protesters earlier this year, was ‌jailed for ​15 months on Friday for criminal damage by slashing a small boat which had taken dozens of migrants from France. Daniel ‌Thomas, widely known as "Danny Tommo", has built a large online following and founded Patriot Platform, a group focused on migrants arriving in Britain across the Channel on small boats.

In September, hundreds ‌of black-clad protesters gathered twice in two days on Britain's south coast, blocking ‌streets in response to arrivals of small boats, which a government minister described as "thuggish". The number of those arriving in small boats has fallen, though the crossings remain a prominent political issue which has dogged successive governments, ⁠with right-wing ​opposition parties and anti-migration ⁠activists calling for more action.

Thomas had livestreamed himself on September 22 following a small boat through the ⁠Channel, with the migrants then transferred onto a vessel and taken ashore. The 37-year-old then approached the ​small boat and, shortly after a French rescue worker stepped on to it, Thomas ⁠slashed at the dinghy with a knife.

Thomas then shouted "get off the boat, you've got time to get off ⁠the ​boat ... take them back, no more of these", prosecutor Joel Smith told Portsmouth Crown Court. Thomas appeared in court by videolink from prison, with his head bowed and ⁠rarely looked up as footage of the incident was played.

Judge James Newton-Price accepted that "there was ⁠no immediate danger to ⁠the rescue worker", but said Thomas' actions were a deliberate attempt to disrupt rescue efforts. Thomas was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment ‌having admitted one count ‌of criminal damage.