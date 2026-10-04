Trump says US will decide on Iran, either the "easy way or hard way"

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Washington will take a decision on Iran, stating that the outcome would come either the "easy way or the hard way", while asserting that Iran has been "decimated".

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 07:59 IST
Trump says US will decide on Iran, either the "easy way or hard way"
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Washington will take a decision on Iran, stating that the outcome would come either the "easy way or the hard way", while asserting that Iran has been "decimated". "We have a decision that I'll make about Iran. Iran's been decimated. So the only question is, it'll either be the easy way or the hard way. We'll have it the easy way or the hard way," Trump said to reporters outside the White House.

Trump's remarks came as he continued to withhold details of his forthcoming actions concerning Iran, while saying that the situation was progressing favourably and that Iran was not doing well. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump, when asked about his upcoming strategy regarding Iran, initially suggested that revealing his plans would generate significant headlines.

"If I told you, you'd have a major story, right? But you'll see. Working out very well. Iran is not doing well," Trump said. The US President did not provide further details about potential administration measures or a timeline for his next steps.

Earlier, Trump said that the war with Iran would conclude "very quickly" and forecast a sharp decline in oil prices once the hostilities ended, while describing Tehran as heavily degraded economically and militarily. Speaking to reporters in Texas, Trump said Iran faced a decisive choice over how the conflict would end.

"Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other," Trump said. "It’ll either just say, look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money; they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone," he added.

"And, one way or the other, it’s going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock," the US President further stated. Trump's latest remarks come amid continued US pressure on Iran, with preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear capability remaining a cornerstone of US policy. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
2
Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Global
3
Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers say

Tennessee execution survivor Christa Pike unconscious on ventilator, lawyers...

Global
4
Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Israeli strike kills five in Gaza, health officials say

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

World Bank’s Billion-Person Digital Push Puts Affordable Internet and AI at Center Stage

Africa, Asia and the Americas Face Intensifying Drought Under High-Emission Futures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026