The Spanish ‌government on Friday ​approved new water, energy and cybersecurity rules for data centres that have prompted industry warnings that the measures could jeopardise ‌billions of euros of planned investment.

Madrid has said the new rules, which will require commitments on renewable energy usage and water efficiency, seek to ensure that data centres built in ‌Spain are among the best and most efficient in terms of sustainability and cybersecurity, while ‌the industry has been critical of the proposals. With abundant renewable energy and large swathes of empty land, Spain has become one of the fastest-growing markets for data centres in Europe, at a time when ⁠global ​concerns over data centres' resource ⁠consumption, environmental impact and burden on local communities are growing.

Without this decree, consumers would pay an extra €5 ⁠billion ($5.5 billion) a year on their electricity bills, energy minister Sara Aagesen said, largely due to ​the impact on wholesale electricity prices from burning more gas to produce electricity. It's a "pioneering ⁠decree that I hope will become a reference" in Europe, she said.

POWER GRID INVESTMENTS The government also approved ⁠a ​previously announced plan to invest more than €17 billion through 2030 to extend and update the country's power grids, "the largest investment in our history," according to Aagesen.

The plan more ⁠than doubles the previous one, she said, driven mainly by a surge in demand from ⁠data centres, companies, housing ⁠projects and other users. Demand is projected at more than 47 gigawatts (GW), compared with just 2 GW outlined in the previous, production-focussed, plan. ($1 = ‌0.9108 euros)