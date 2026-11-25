SK ​Chairman ‌Chey Tae-won's ex-wife ​Roh Soh-yeong rejected ‌a court-recommended settlement in their divorce asset dispute and ‌urged Chey to withdraw ‌his appeal, South Korean media outlet Newsis reported ⁠on ​Wednesday. The ⁠move comes two days after ⁠Chey's legal team ​sought to settle the dispute ⁠through court mediation, offering ⁠to ​pay the full 944 billion won ($702 million) ⁠property division award to end ⁠the ⁠long-running litigation.

($1 = 1,344.2400 won)