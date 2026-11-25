SK Chairman Chey's ex-wife rejects court settlement recommendation
SK Chairman Chey Tae-won's ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong rejected a court-recommended settlement in their divorce asset dispute and urged Chey to withdraw his appeal, South Korean media outlet Newsis reported on Wednesday. The move comes two days after Chey's legal team sought to settle the dispute through court mediation, offering to pay the full 944 billion won ($702 million) property division award to end the long-running litigation.
($1 = 1,344.2400 won)