​Ukraine's ​nuclear power ‌plants were forced ​to reduce ‌generation after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure overnight ‌and this morning, Deputy ‌Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said on Friday. Power ⁠plants ​and ⁠electricity transmission and distribution substations ⁠were hit, causing ​outages in Kyiv and ⁠10 Ukrainian regions, he ⁠said.

The ​affected regions are Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, ⁠Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, ⁠Kherson, ⁠Cherkasy and Chernihiv.