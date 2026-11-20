Ukraine's nuclear plants cut output after Russian strikes, official says
Ukraine's nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure overnight and this morning, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said on Friday. Power plants and electricity transmission and distribution substations were hit, causing outages in Kyiv and 10 Ukrainian regions, he said.
The affected regions are Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv.