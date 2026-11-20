European shares opened lower on Friday and were headed for their steepest weekly decline since March, as investors ‌continued to unwind AI-linked bets after Anthropic's blockbuster market debut failed to reignite confidence in the sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 1% to 631.89 points by 0805 GMT and ‌was on track for a weekly loss of more than 4.5%, its worst ‌since the 5.5% drop in the week ended March 6. Germany's DAX, down 1.3%, led regional declines as investors continued to retreat from AI-linked stocks.

Anthropic, which began trading after European markets closed, reached a ⁠valuation ​of about $2 trillion ⁠in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, marking a milestone for the AI trade and testing investors' appetite ⁠for the technology. However, enthusiasm around the listing faded as trading progressed, with investors continuing to ​question whether massive AI spending will generate sufficient returns.

Chip-linked stocks like ASML, ASM ⁠International and Infineon all shed more than 4%. Vallourec tumbled 12.5% after the French steel pipe maker reported ⁠a ​26% drop in third-quarter core profit, citing the impact of the Iran conflict and operational disruptions in the United States.

French video game maker Ubisoft dropped ⁠8.9% after reporting second-quarter net bookings below expectations and issuing a weaker-than-forecast outlook for the current ⁠quarter. Investors awaited ⁠a batch of economic data, including flash euro zone consumer confidence figures for November later in the day, for fresh clues ‌on the ‌region's economic outlook.

(Anjana Jayakrishnan Nair in Bengaluru; ​Editing by Janane Venkatraman)