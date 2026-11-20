European shares head for steepest weekly drop since March
European shares opened lower on Friday and were headed for their steepest weekly decline since March, as investors continued to unwind AI-linked bets after Anthropic's blockbuster market debut failed to reignite confidence in the sector.
The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 1% to 631.89 points by 0805 GMT and was on track for a weekly loss of more than 4.5%, its worst since the 5.5% drop in the week ended March 6. Germany's DAX, down 1.3%, led regional declines as investors continued to retreat from AI-linked stocks.
Anthropic, which began trading after European markets closed, reached a valuation of about $2 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, marking a milestone for the AI trade and testing investors' appetite for the technology. However, enthusiasm around the listing faded as trading progressed, with investors continuing to question whether massive AI spending will generate sufficient returns.
Chip-linked stocks like ASML, ASM International and Infineon all shed more than 4%. Vallourec tumbled 12.5% after the French steel pipe maker reported a 26% drop in third-quarter core profit, citing the impact of the Iran conflict and operational disruptions in the United States.
French video game maker Ubisoft dropped 8.9% after reporting second-quarter net bookings below expectations and issuing a weaker-than-forecast outlook for the current quarter. Investors awaited a batch of economic data, including flash euro zone consumer confidence figures for November later in the day, for fresh clues on the region's economic outlook.
(Anjana Jayakrishnan Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)