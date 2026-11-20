The dollar held near a 19-month ​high on Friday, having risen over the past eight sessions ​as jitters over the AI trade sent ‌investors ​fleeing to safe-haven assets, while the yen steadied after Japanese inflation data.

The dollar index was perched near the 103.9 level, its strongest since early April 2025, and was on track ‌for a fourth straight week of gains. The rally accelerated on November 10, when hotter-than-expected US inflation data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve would tighten policy. Markets are now pricing in a 25-basis-point hike in December and a small chance of a larger move. The AI trade ‌continued to set the mood, with Anthropic's historic market debut doing little to revive sentiment as US equities fell sharply overnight.

Anthropic ‌notched a valuation of about $2 trillion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, edging past SpaceX's June listing and capping a volatile stretch for the AI sector that tested Wall Street's appetite for the technology. "Risk aversion intensified, supporting the safe-haven dollar and driving demand for US Treasuries," OCBC analysts said in a note. "Investors continued ⁠to ​unwind crowded positions and reassess the ⁠macro outlook as Anthropic's record IPO sharpened scrutiny of stretched AI valuations and financing risks."

The US 10-year Treasury yield fell to a one-week low of 5.016% ⁠in early Asia trade and is down 10 basis points on the week. Adding to the dollar's strength were hawkish signals from the Fed. Chicago ​Fed President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday that the evidence did not suggest inflation was heading back to 2% on ⁠its own, and that the booming rollout of AI technology could further boost inflation the Fed would have to counteract.

The yen edged up 0.1% against the ⁠dollar ​to 159.50. Data showed Japan's annual core inflation accelerated to 2.2% in October, staying above the central bank's 2% target for a second straight month and pointing to broadening price pressures that cement the case for a near-term rate hike by the ⁠Bank of Japan. Sterling languished near a one-year low against the dollar at $1.3094, and the euro struggled near its lowest level since April ⁠2025 and last bought $1.0972. The ⁠Aussie hovered close to a one-year low of $0.66476.

China's offshore yuan slipped 0.4% overnight, breaking from its recent pattern of calm moves, with no obvious catalyst. China left key benchmark lending rates unchanged in November ‌for an 18th ‌consecutive month.