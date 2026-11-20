White House national cyber director ​Sean Cairncross was "fired" from his job, ‌a ​person close to the White House said on Thursday, days after technology outages disrupted US air travel, banking and national security systems. The ouster ‌comes as US President Donald Trump and his administration face mounting scrutiny over their response to the series of disruptions over the past week, including a global outage affecting hundreds of millions of Microsoft users ‌and a nationwide halt to air travel that disrupted more than 18,000 flights.

The dismissal of Cairncross ‌dismissal is the administration's first major personnel move since the outages. Cairncross oversaw cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies will assume the position temporarily, according to the source.

"The president fully supported firing ⁠Sean Cairncross ​from his position," said ⁠the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Cairncross said in a statement on Thursday night it was the "honor of a lifetime ⁠to serve" in Trump's administration.

The recent technology disruptions are likely linked to corporate efforts to rapidly patch newly ​discovered software vulnerabilities in the AI age, cybersecurity experts told Reuters. Advanced AI tools make it ⁠easier for companies to uncover weaknesses in their cybersecurity protections. The top US intelligence official said on Wednesday the disruptions were separate ⁠service ​outages associated with maintenance and technical changes and not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri on Tuesday told reporters in Washington the Trump administration should brief lawmakers on the ⁠outages so they can “share with the American people what’s happening here.” Cairncross was an executive at the ⁠Republican National Committee before assuming ⁠the cyber director role. His successor will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, which will be controlled by Democrats beginning in January.