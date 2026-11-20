Costa Rica appoints VP Gamboa as foreign trade minister
Costa Rica named Vice President Francisco Gamboa as its new foreign trade minister on Thursday, the government said in a statement. President Laura Fernandez dismissed former incumbent Indiana Trejos last month after she participated in talks on joining a major trans-Pacific trade pact, following which the country decided to withdraw its bid.
The decision to scrap the application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), followed protests from Costa Rican producer groups, particularly in agriculture.