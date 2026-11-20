​Costa Rica ‌named Vice President ​Francisco Gamboa as its ‌new foreign trade minister on Thursday, the government said in ‌a statement. President Laura Fernandez ‌dismissed former incumbent Indiana Trejos last month after she participated ⁠in ​talks ⁠on joining a major trans-Pacific trade ⁠pact, following which the ​country decided to withdraw its bid.

The ⁠decision to scrap the ⁠application ​to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for ⁠Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), followed protests from Costa ⁠Rican ⁠producer groups, particularly in agriculture.