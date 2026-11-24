US stocks surged ‌on ​Monday, led by a more than 6% jump in the Nasdaq as Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares after last week's rout. Nvidia shares shot up 31%, on track for their biggest daily percentage gain in more than ‌two decades after the board reinstated Huang. The CEO resigned this month over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

US President Donald Trump said he secured a deal with Nvidia's board to bring back Huang as CEO. Nvidia is widely seen as a cornerstone of the AI trade. The news helped Wall Street recover from a sharp selloff last week. ‌The S&P 500 and the Dow both confirmed corrections on Friday as worries mounted about the AI trade.

The Nasdaq-100 was on track to add more than $2 trillion in ‌market value on Monday, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were set for their biggest daily gains since the market surged after Trump paused his "Liberation Day" tariff package in April 2025. "The thought had been, and it's being borne out today, that Jensen Huang is uniquely important to Nvidia and to the AI trade," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.

But, he said, "you have one issue that is resolved -- and it's a biggie -- ⁠but you ​still have to see how the rest of things ⁠play out." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,568.61 points, or 3.26%, to 49,715.94, the S&P 500 rose 340.51 points, or 4.92%, to 7,250.38 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1,505.02 points, or 6.65%, to 24,122.76.

The Nasdaq had ⁠come close to entering a bear market as investors worried about the heavy borrowing underpinning AI investment and questioned whether the sector could deliver sufficient returns. Fears of political scrutiny also mounted after Democrats swept ​the US midterm elections. Then on Monday, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 13% and on track for its biggest daily gain since April 2025. The S&P 500 ⁠information technology sector jumped 9.1% and led the gains in the benchmark index.

Among other megacap stocks, Amazon, Microsoft , Meta and Alphabet were all sharply higher. Also climbing were neocloud and data-center companies, which had come under sharp selling pressure ⁠following ​Huang's abrupt exit. CoreWeave rose 20.2%. Other sectors also rose, with energy being the only group in negative territory.

"Huang’s return marks one of the biggest reversals in the history of the stock market. Never has so much value rested on the shoulders of a single executive," said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation. "Wall Street envisioned a ⁠stock market without his leadership and didn’t like what it saw."

Investors will now focus on Wednesday's personal consumption expenditures report, which could give clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy ⁠outlook. On the Nasdaq, 3,978 stocks rose and ⁠1,006 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by about a 3.95-to-1 ratio. There were 68 new highs and 352 new lows.

On the NYSE, advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by a 4.8-to-1 ratio. There were 25 new highs and 200 new lows.