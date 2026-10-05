Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Valentino unveils corset tops and chunky ​jewellery at fashion show in 19th-century Paris library

Valentino showed ​colourful corset tops, lace skirts and chunky gold ‌necklaces ​on Sunday in a fashion show creative director Alessandro Michele dubbed "Antibiblioteca", set in the iconic reading room of the 19th-century Bibliothèque Sainte-Geneviève in Paris. On a sun-drenched afternoon, celebrities arrived each clutching a book ‌which they showed off to the cameras and a large crowd of assembled fans. Guests including actors Alexander Skarsgard and Cynthia Erivo, American stylist Law Roach, and Chinese model Yidan Huang took their seats at long oak reading tables dotted with green lamps, under the library's iron ‌latticework ceiling arches.

Exiled Russian filmmaker Zvyagintsev takes aim at Putin's war in Oscar bid

Exiled Russian filmmaker Andrey Zvyagintsev takes on Vladimir Putin's ‌war in Ukraine in "Minotaur", a drama about conscription and moral compromise released nearly five years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion. The film, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival this year and is an entry for the 2027 Oscar for best international film, is released as debate persists over Russia's ability ⁠to sustain troop ​numbers in a conflict that ⁠has left hundreds of thousands dead or wounded.

Hermes shows airy knits and slit skirts in spring/summer 2027 collection

Hermès creative director Nadège Vanhée presented an airy spring/summer collection using ⁠gauzy fabrics at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. Models wore loose-knit brown and black tops and dresses revealing bandeau tops underneath, or mesh dresses embroidered with ​panels of fine leather strips.

Cast of Netflix's 'Below' credit Newfoundland community for show's charm

There's something in the water in Netflix's thriller miniseries "Below," ⁠which opens with a political conflict in a Canadian coastal town that becomes overshadowed by mysterious events lurking near the harbor. Actor Josh Hartnett, who stars as a fisherman ⁠forced ​to harvest ice from icebergs due to a depleting fish supply, said the show being set and filmed in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador was the "most thrilling" part of the project.

Saudi Arabia to cancel Joy Awards, its answer to the Grammys, amid ⁠budget cuts, sources say

Saudi Arabia is set to cancel next year's Joy Awards, its star-studded answer to the Oscars or the Grammys, ⁠as financial strain and the Iran ⁠war hit the country's nascent entertainment sector, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Held in January, the event has become the crown jewel of Riyadh's annual events calendar, drawing performers including Katy ‌Perry and Robbie Williams ‌this year and handing out awards in music as well as other ​areas of entertainment and sport.