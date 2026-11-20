​US Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent ‌urged the ​Federal Reserve to not embrace ‌a big interest rate hike as some Fed governors are doing, citing ‌the energy supply shock and ‌a drop in crude delivery prices.

Bessent said in an interview with ⁠CNBC ​that ⁠one governor who is backing 50 basis ⁠point hike had wanted a similar ​cut within the last year. "So it ⁠seems somewhat peripatetic to now ⁠want ​a the bigger hike just 12 months or 11 ⁠months later," he said. "So I would encourage ⁠the ⁠Fed to look forward, not backwards."