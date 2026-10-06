Drone sinks ship in Bulgaria's Black Sea - media reports

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 13:09 IST
Drone sinks ship in Bulgaria's Black Sea - media reports

Drones ‌sunk one ​ship and damaged another in the Black Sea off Bulgaria on ‌Tuesday, local media reports said.

The reports said that the vessels were merchant ships. It was not clear if anyone was ‌injured or killed and a rescue operation was underway, ‌they said. The office of President Iliana Iotova confirmed the attack in the NATO member in an emailed statement, but did ⁠not ​provide details.

It is ⁠not yet clear who was responsible and the government declined to comment. Prime ⁠Minister Rumen Radev is convening a meeting today with key ​ministries and the security services over the attack ⁠and is expected to issue a statement.

The drone attack comes after ⁠two ​people died on a ship in the Black Sea outside Romania's territorial waters. Since the Ukraine-Russia war ⁠started four years ago, European countries have seen Russian drones ⁠breaching their airspace ⁠as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy ‌routes.

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