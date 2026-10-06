Ukrainian ​drone attacks overnight on Tuesday killed two people and injured nine ‌more in the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

More than 650 Ukrainian drones were launched ‌in a wave headed towards Moscow overnight, the city's ‌mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Tuesday, adding that most of them were downed. The dead included a 71-year-old man pulled from ⁠under ​the rubble of ⁠a house and a 20-year-old man found in a ⁠nearby village, Vorobyov said.

A warehouse operated by Russian e-commerce giant ​Wildberries was also set ablaze in the Moscow region, ⁠local authorities were cited as saying by the TASS state news ⁠agency. The ​head of the city of Domodedovo, south of Moscow and home to the country's third-largest ⁠airport of the same name, said work was being done ⁠to restore ⁠electricity to villages that had been hit by drones.