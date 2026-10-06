​Far-right leader ​Marine Le ‌Pen said on ​Tuesday she wanted to ‌bring down France's public deficit to 3% by 2030, and warned the ‌country could lose its ‌financial freedom if it did not make the "right choices". France's public deficit ⁠is ​projected ⁠to hit 5.4% in 2026, according to ⁠the government.

Le Pen, who polls ​show is frontrunner to win ⁠next spring's presidential election, told a ⁠news ​conference she would bring about accumulated savings of 140 ⁠billion euros over a five-year term. ($1 = ⁠0.8902 ⁠euros)