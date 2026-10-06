Le Pen says she would reduce France's public deficit to 3% in 2030
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday she wanted to bring down France's public deficit to 3% by 2030, and warned the country could lose its financial freedom if it did not make the "right choices". France's public deficit is projected to hit 5.4% in 2026, according to the government.
Le Pen, who polls show is frontrunner to win next spring's presidential election, told a news conference she would bring about accumulated savings of 140 billion euros over a five-year term. ($1 = 0.8902 euros)