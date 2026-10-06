Ukrainian drone strike on bus in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region kills three, official says
A deliberate Ukrainian drone strike on a bus in a Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine killed three people on Tuesday, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor, said. Balitsky said in a statement on Telegram that the bus driver was among those killed and that three people had also been injured.
Reuters could not independently verify his assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.