A ​deliberate ‌Ukrainian drone strike ​on a bus in ‌a Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern ‌Ukraine killed three ‌people on Tuesday, Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed governor, said. Balitsky ⁠said ​in ⁠a statement on Telegram that ⁠the bus driver was among ​those killed and that ⁠three people had also ⁠been injured.

Reuters ​could not independently verify his ⁠assertion and there was no immediate ⁠comment ⁠from Ukraine.