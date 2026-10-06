Zambia to sign $1.5 billion US health pact after resolving differences over data-sharing

Zambia's government will sign an agreement allowing ​it to receive $1.5 billion in health funding ​from the United States after ‌resolving ​concerns over Washington's request for medical data, its health minister said on Tuesday. Earlier this year negotiations stalled over Zambia's concerns over data ‌privacy and a US attempt to tie the funding to access to critical minerals.

Below are more comments by Health Minister Roma Chilengi at a press conference: