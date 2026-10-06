Zambia to sign $1.5 billion US health pact after resolving differences over data-sharing
Zambia's government will sign an agreement allowing it to receive $1.5 billion in health funding from the United States after resolving concerns over Washington's request for medical data, its health minister said on Tuesday. Earlier this year negotiations stalled over Zambia's concerns over data privacy and a US attempt to tie the funding to access to critical minerals.
Below are more comments by Health Minister Roma Chilengi at a press conference: