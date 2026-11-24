Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the newly formed alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab has been made in the interest of the state, asserting that an NDA government is coming to power. Speaking to the media, Saini said the "atmosphere of gangster raj and gang wars" in Punjab was something the country was witnessing for the first time.

"This alliance decision has been taken in the interest of Punjab. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and BJP president Nitin Nabin ji," he said. Saini said people from all sections of society were echoing a single sentiment. "Women, the elderly, the youth, every person is saying one thing: 'Punjab nu bachao' (save Punjab)," he said.

Describing the BJP-SAD tie-up as a "natural alliance", the Haryana Chief Minister said it would work to strengthen Punjab, end gangsterism and restore dignity to the people of the state. "If anyone will strengthen Punjab, end gangsterism and give respect to the people of Punjab, it is this alliance, because it is a natural alliance. This is an alliance of the BJP and the Akali Dal. Whether it is the oppression by the Congress or the oppression by the Aam Aadmi Party, I want to tell the people of Punjab that our Punjab will become a strong Punjab, where women will be respected, and the poor will be uplifted," Saini said.

Expressing confidence about the political outcome in the state, he said, "An NDA government is being formed in Punjab. This was the wish of the people, and the Prime Minister will fulfil this wish." Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Saini alleged that the party had wasted five years of its tenure. "The Aam Aadmi Party spent five years in jest. After 5 pm, Kejriwal and Mann Sahab would turn Punjab into 'Rangla Punjab'," he said.

He further accused AAP leaders of failing to keep promises made in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. "They had sat at the feet of Bhagat Singh and vowed to end drugs in three months, give respect to women and procure farmers' crops at MSP," he said. Challenging the AAP government to account for its record, Saini asked, "Tell us how many poor people have been uplifted, tell us how much of the farmers' crop has been purchased."

Targeting both the Congress and AAP, the Haryana CM said the two parties had "hollowed out" Punjab. "The NDA government will now work to save Punjab," he said. Appealing to the people of the state, Saini said, "Come, let us together strengthen Punjab and work to give respect to the farmers of Punjab." (ANI)