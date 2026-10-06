Rubio says Iceland central to North Atlantic security, open to closer cooperation

Secretary of ​State Marco Rubio said ​on Tuesday it was important ‌for the ​United States and Iceland to continue cooperating on security, describing the Nordic nation as central to the ‌defence of the North Atlantic and Arctic regions as threats grow.

Rubio said Iceland occupied a critical strategic position for Western security and that Washington would be ‌open to exploring closer cooperation, citing concerns about military, economic and infrastructure-related threats ‌in the High North. Below are quotes from Rubio, who was speaking alongside his Icelandic counterpart, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, during a visit to the country: