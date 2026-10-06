IEA to decide details of G7 diesel and oil stocks release on October 14-15, sources say

The governing ​board of the International Energy ​Agency is expected ‌to decide ​at an October 14-15 meeting the details of the diesel and ‌crude oil stocks release announced by the Group of Seven last week, two people close to the matter said. G7 countries ‌agreed last Friday to release 100 million barrels ‌of diesel and crude oil from emergency reserves and pledged to refrain from energy export restrictions after pressure from US President Donald ⁠Trump.

However ​they did ⁠not provide a breakdown of the volumes of crude, diesel and ⁠other products to be released or say which countries would ​participate. One of the sources said that Italy, which ⁠is one of the members of the G7, would be part ⁠of ​the release.

The IEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether details will ⁠be decided at the board meeting.