Micron enters $600 million settlement of Netlist patent dispute
Computer-memory company Netlist announced on Tuesday that Micron would pay $600 million to settle a patent dispute over Micron's memory chips.
Computer-memory company Netlist announced on Tuesday that Micron would pay $600 million to settle a patent dispute over Micron's memory chips.
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