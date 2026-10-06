EU envoys set to approve major new Russia sanctions on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 22:03 IST
EU envoys set to approve major new Russia sanctions on Wednesday

EU envoys are ​expected to approve ‌about 1,650 ​new designations on Wednesday under the bloc's sanctions regime for Russia, ‌with the majority focused on the country's military industrial complex, EU diplomats said on Tuesday. The package, proposed by the ‌EU's foreign policy arm, the EEAS, will be the ‌single largest set of designations since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Once approved by ambassadors, the listings will be ⁠sent ​to EU ⁠foreign ministers next Monday for final adoption.

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