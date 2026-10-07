Shell raises Q3 gas output forecast

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 11:48 IST
Shell raises Q3 gas output forecast

Shell's ‌third-quarter integrated gas ​production was expected to be about 740,000 to 780,000 ‌barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said on Wednesday, compared with a previously expected ‌a range of 570,000 to 630,000 boed.

In the ‌second quarter the company produced 631,000 boed in comparison with over 900,000 boed before the US and Israel started ⁠a ​war ⁠on Iran in February. Third-quarter LNG production was expected to ⁠be about 7.2 million to 7.6 million metric tons, ​the company said, compared with a previous forecast ⁠of 7.1 million to 7.7 million tons and compared ⁠to ​7.7 million tons in the second quarter.

The integrated gas outlook includes its $16.4 ⁠billion acquisition of Canadian energy company ARC resources, which completed on ⁠September ⁠2, the oil major said.

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