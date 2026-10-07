Shell raises Q3 gas output forecast
Shell's third-quarter integrated gas production was expected to be about 740,000 to 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said on Wednesday, compared with a previously expected a range of 570,000 to 630,000 boed.
In the second quarter the company produced 631,000 boed in comparison with over 900,000 boed before the US and Israel started a war on Iran in February. Third-quarter LNG production was expected to be about 7.2 million to 7.6 million metric tons, the company said, compared with a previous forecast of 7.1 million to 7.7 million tons and compared to 7.7 million tons in the second quarter.
The integrated gas outlook includes its $16.4 billion acquisition of Canadian energy company ARC resources, which completed on September 2, the oil major said.