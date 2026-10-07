Seven injured in Polish school knife attack, police say

​Seven people were injured ‌in a knife ​attack at a school in Ostroleka, north-eastern Poland, police said on Wednesday, adding that ‌the attacker had been detained.

"A 19-year-old student from the school was detained near the town beach," police spokesperson Katarzyna Kucharska told Reuters by telephone. "We have ‌preliminary information about seven people being injured, but this is ‌very tentative and may change. I have no information about any fatalities."

Police posted a photo on X showing a man they appeared to have apprehended lying face ⁠down ​in a wooded ⁠area. Prosecutor Elzbieta Lukasiewicz told private broadcaster TVN24 that the attack happened around 0900 ⁠GMT.

The injured were being treated at the Mazovian Specialist Hospital in Ostroleka and ​would not be transferred elsewhere, a representative of the hospital's ⁠Accident and Emergency department told TVN24. The mayor of Ostroleka confirmed that an attack had ⁠taken place ​and that several people were injured.

"The most important information is that the situation has been brought under control," Mayor Pawel ⁠Niewiadomski said in a statement. Private broadcaster RMF FM reported that there were ⁠two serious injuries ⁠among the wounded.

According to RMF most victims were students, although one teacher was also wounded.