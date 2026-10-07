"7 rescued": DCP Shahdara after 4-storey residential building collapse in New Seemapuri, rescue operation continues

Seven people have been rescued after a four-storey residential building collapsed near Idgah Machhli Mandi in Delhi's New Seemapuri area on Wednesday, while the rescue operation continues at the site. Machines have been deployed at the site to assist in the rescue operation. Ambulances, Delhi Fire Service personnel, MCD officials and other agencies are present at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shahdara Rajendra Prasad Meena said the collapsed structure was a four-storey building and that all seven people rescued so far were out of danger. "We received information at 3:40 PM. This is a four-storey building, which is 25 square yards in area. So far, 7 people have been rescued. They are out of danger. The rescue operation is ongoing... All agencies are present at the scene; ambulances and Delhi Fire Service staff are deployed. MCD officials, DM, and everyone are present at the scene, Meena said.

Senior Fire Officer Manish Kumar said some people were believed to be trapped underneath the debris. "Our control room received information at 3:30 PM... It is being said that some people are trapped underneath. Rescue operations are ongoing," he added.

Further details are awaited. The incident comes a month after a building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on September 6, in which seven people lost their lives.

Earlier on September 9, the Delhi Police investigation into the Satya Niketan building collapse revealed the sequence of renovation work that allegedly weakened the structure before it collapsed, officials said. According to the investigation, renovation work was carried out in the building around 10 days before the incident on the instructions of Mahesh Gupta.

Police said the renovation involved levelling the basement with the ground floor. Around three truckloads of construction debris were filled into the basement as part of the work. (ANI)