Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ravens rest Lamar Jackson, prepare Tyler Huntley for Falcons

Lamar Jackson is not practicing as the Ravens start their on-field preparation for the Falcons, with Tyler Huntley expected to be the starting quarterback when Baltimore travels to Atlanta ​for their Week 5 matchup. Jackson did not play in the second half last Sunday because of an ankle injury suffered in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. ​When he exited the stadium, Jackson was wearing a protective boot and Ravens head coach Jesse Minter hinted there was ‌concern he could ​miss his 18th career game due to injury. The Ravens are 6-11 in the previous 17 games Jackson missed.

LPGA's 2027 schedule increases purse by $10M, reduces travel by 12,000 miles

The LPGA announced its 2027 schedule on Wednesday, one that earned positive reviews when shared with the players in August. The primary reasons the players celebrated the slate included an increase of the total purse from $137 to $147 million, 12,000 fewer miles traveled, two events in Hawaii, and visits to courses with added prestige.

Penguins deal D Filip Hallander to Oilers for F Spencer Stastney

In a depth trade, the Pittsburgh Penguins sent forward ‌Filip Hallander to the Edmonton Oilers for defenseman Spencer Stastney on Wednesday. Pittsburgh general manager Kyle Dubas has traded Hallander twice and acquired him once. As general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020, he acquired Hallander in a trade that sent Kasperi Kapanen to Pittsburgh.

NFL rescinds Kyle Juszczyk's 'beer chugging' fine

The NFL rescinded the $14,296 fine it imposed on San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk after mistakenly interpreting his celebration gesture as chugging a beer, ESPN reported Wednesday. Nicknamed "Juice," the 10-time Pro Bowl selection insisted he was miming drinking juice after his 6-yard touchdown catch in a 35-13 home victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 20.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman retires in surprise move

Oregon head coach Dana Altman announced his retirement Wednesday after 16 seasons with the Ducks' program in a move that was effective immediately. The decision by the winningest head ‌coach in program history comes less than three weeks before the season opener against Stanford and ahead of next week's home exhibition game against Seattle.

Soccer-Messi signs off in tears after one last Argentina master class

Lionel Messi delivered one last master class in blue and white on Tuesday as Argentina's captain brought the curtain down on his extraordinary 21-year international career by scoring one goal ‌and setting up two others in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin.

The 39-year-old's final bow in front of more than 85,000 fans at a packed Monumental stadium was less about football and more a national celebration of Messi's service to the national team.

Saints QB Tyler Shough dealing with sore left hand, expects to play Sunday

New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough doesn't expect his sore left hand to prevent him from playing on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Shough's non-throwing hand was wrapped during the team's walk-through on Wednesday, when he was listed as limited in an estimation of availability.

Basketball-Euroleague shareholders reject NBA Europe offer, door open for future talks

Europe’s biggest basketball clubs snubbed an offer to team up with the NBA on Tuesday, raising the prospect of a battle for the continent’s top teams, players and commercial riches. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the Euroleague's shareholder clubs rejected a collaboration offer from the NBA, though the door on a deal was not yet closed.

Padres come ⁠up with clutch efforts, ​beat Brewers to force Game 4

Jake Cronenworth hit a tie-breaking homer in the fifth inning and Michael King ⁠registered a six-out save as the San Diego Padres staved off elimination with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Cronenworth led off the bottom of the fifth by jumping on a first-pitch sweeper by JoJo Romero (0-1) and sending it over the wall to give the Padres a 3-2 advantage.

Padres closer Mason Miller returns from paternity list for Game 4

The San Diego Padres activated All-Star closer Mason Miller from ⁠the paternity list prior to Wednesday night's Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Miller was placed on the list Tuesday, hours before the Padres recorded a 4-3 victory to remain alive in the best-of-five series. Starting pitcher Michael King filled Miller's closing role with two shutout innings.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to 'embrace the brace,' play vs. Giants

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was a full participant in practice Wednesday, another step toward ​his return from a left elbow injury. Daniels hurt his non-throwing arm on the final play of the first half in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys and traveled with the Commanders (1-3) to London last week. He was limited in every practice before the loss to the Indianapolis Colts, when starter Marcus Mariota went down with a sprained knee.

Aces G Jewell ⁠Loyd (leg) ruled out for Game 2 vs. Valkyries

Las Vegas Aces veteran guard Jewell Loyd has been ruled out of Wednesday night's Game 2 semifinal contest against the host Golden State Valkyries due to a left leg injury. Loyd was injured during the third quarter of Game 1 on Sunday and she missed the rest of the contest. Loyd was scoreless in 17 minutes.

Ravens acquire Pro Bowl C Cam Jurgens from Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens acquired two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens in a trade with the ⁠Philadelphia ​Eagles on Wednesday. The Ravens pocketed a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in exchange for a fifth-round selection in that same draft and a second-round pick in 2028.

Colts add veteran DE Carl Lawson to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed veteran defensive end Carl Lawson to the practice squad and released tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. on Wednesday. Lawson, 31, has played in 90 games (34 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017-20), New York Jets (2022-23), Dallas Cowboys (2024) and Baltimore Ravens (2025).

NFL-Raise a glass: League to allow drinking celebrations after 'juice' saga

NFL players will not be disciplined for celebrations that imitate drinking a beverage, the league and union said on Wednesday, after a high-profile saga involving 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk this season prompted outcry and mockery from fans.

The NFL was once known derisively as the "No Fun ⁠League" for its hard line stance on end-zone celebrations but relaxed its rules in 2017, allowing for elaborate dances and routines in a largely well-received shift.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans assumes defensive play-calling duties

The Houston Texans rode the NFL's top-ranked defense to a wild-card berth in 2025. They returned 10 starters from a unit that allowed a league-low 17.4 points per game.

ESPN to stream ⁠Super Bowl LXI on Disney+

Super Bowl LXI will be available to customers on the streaming service Disney+ in addition ⁠to airing on ESPN and ABC, the networks announced Wednesday. The game is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The first Super Bowl produced by ESPN will feature broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Giants WR Malik Nabers sits out practice with 'sore' right knee

A sore right knee -- the same knee he underwent surgery on for a torn ACL and meniscus in October 2025 -- kept New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers out of practice Wednesday. Following the team's two-hour practice in preparation for Sunday's game at the Washington Commanders, the Pro Bowl receiver appeared to ‌walk with a slight limp but told reporters he was "just sore."

Dodgers shuffle ‌Shohei Ohtani to cleanup spot in Game 4

For the third time in four playoff games, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has a new spot in the lineup. Ohtani was in the ​cleanup spot for Wednesday's National League Division Series Game 4 on the road against the Atlanta Braves.