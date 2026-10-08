South Korea recalls ambassador to Ukraine amid dispute with Kyiv

South ​Korea ‌will recall ​its ambassador to Ukraine, ‌the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The government ‌hoped current issues ‌between the two countries could be resolved and that ⁠it ​would ⁠continue negotiations with Kyiv, the ⁠ministry said without elaborating.

The ​countries have been locked ⁠in a diplomatic dispute ⁠after Seoul ​accused Kyiv of breaching a confidentiality ⁠agreement over the transfer of ⁠two ⁠captured North Korean soldiers.