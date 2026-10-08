UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers

London's ​High ‌Court on Thursday ​refused claimants permission to ‌appeal against its July decision which broadly found in ‌favour of some ‌of the world's biggest carmakers over diesel emissions.

Judge Sara ⁠Cockerill, ​who ⁠earlier this year rejected most ⁠of the allegations that certain ​diesel vehicles were fitted ⁠with unlawful "defeat devices" that led ⁠to ​higher emissions, said the claimants would ⁠have to apply directly to ⁠the ⁠Court of Appeal.