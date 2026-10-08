UK court refuses permission to appeal in diesel emissions lawsuits against carmakers
London's High Court on Thursday refused claimants permission to appeal against its July decision which broadly found in favour of some of the world's biggest carmakers over diesel emissions.
Judge Sara Cockerill, who earlier this year rejected most of the allegations that certain diesel vehicles were fitted with unlawful "defeat devices" that led to higher emissions, said the claimants would have to apply directly to the Court of Appeal.