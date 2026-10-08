Berlin's Left Party, SPD and Greens agree exploratory coalition talks, reports say

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 14:44 IST
Berlin's Left Party, SPD and Greens agree exploratory coalition talks, reports say

Germany's Left ​Party, the centre-left SPD ​and the Greens have ‌agreed ​on measures to address antisemitic incidents, clearing a key hurdle to the ‌start of exploratory coalition talks in the state of Berlin, local media reported on Thursday.

The agreement comes two-and-a-half weeks after a ‌Berlin state election, in which the Left Party, represented ‌by lead candidate Elif Eralp, emerged as the largest force with 25.7% of votes and began pushing for a coalition with the SPD ⁠and ​Greens. None of ⁠the three parties were immediately available for comment on the reports, which ⁠were carried by several local media.

The SPD and Greens made binding ​commitments on combating antisemitism a precondition for negotiations, amid ⁠a debate over pro-Palestinian positions and incidents during events organised by Berlin's Left ⁠Party. According ​to the tabloid Bild, the parties agreed on procedures for handling future antisemitic incidents, including the involvement ⁠of an expert panel if disputes arise.

The parties also agreed ⁠to adopt ⁠the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, Bild reported.

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