South Korea's Lee oversees test-fire of hypersonic missile

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw ‌test-firing of a hypersonic glide vehicle, a missile flying at low altitudes, the Korean presidential ‌office said in a statement on Thursday.

Seoul's ‌test came days after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong Un had also overseen his own ⁠test ​of ⁠an intermediate-range, hypersonic missile. The South Korean missile is a "strategic ⁠asset" for the country, the presidential office said, ​adding that it was capable of striking a ⁠target by surprise with its unpredictable flight paths and ⁠overwhelming ​speed.

After being briefed on the successful test, President Lee called on missile ⁠researchers at a state-run institute to swiftly develop and ⁠deploy ⁠the missile, his office said.