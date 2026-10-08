IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

October 8 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week ​selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world ​headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to ‌our ​editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Peru prison inmates sew 'pope dolls' ahead of pontiff's visit LIMA - Behind the steel bars of Lima's Chorrillos Women's Prison, the rhythmic clatter of sewing machines and the snip of scissors mark a rush to meet a deadline. (POPE-PERU/PRISONERS (TV, PIX), 344 words)

A 194-year-old tortoise, world's oldest land animal, may hold clues ‌to longer life The world's oldest-known terrestrial animal, an Aldabra giant tortoise named Jonathan and estimated to be about 194 years old, may owe his extraordinary longevity to a combination of genetic traits and an ability to keep key cellular systems functioning in a more youthful way, according to scientists. (SCIENCE-TORTOISE/ (PIX), 826 words)

North Dakota rides soy boom, fueled by biofuels and China FARGO, North Dakota - In a small outdoor plot in Fargo, North Dakota, plant breeder Carrie ‌Dottey crouched over a tiny flower on a leafy green soybean plant, conducting research that could help convert the state, known for its wheat, into a soybean powerhouse. (USA-CROPS/NORTH DAKOTA (PIX), 858 words)

Scientists in Vienna and ‌Beijing create world's first nuclear clocks Scientific teams working separately in Vienna and Beijing have developed the world's first two operating nuclear clocks in what they are calling an important advance in timekeeping that promises wide-ranging practical applications and offers a new tool to investigate fundamental physics. (SCIENCE-CLOCKS/ (PIX), 655 words)

Alien 'phoenix planet' was born from the ashes of a dying star WASHINGTON - In ancient mythology, the phoenix was a miraculous bird with a cyclical pattern of life and death, perishing in flames only to rise again from the ashes. Astronomers have now found a world ⁠that rightly can ​be called a phoenix planet. (SPACE-EXOPLANET/ (PIX), 762 words)

NASA rover takes striking ⁠image of dawn's early light on Mars WASHINGTON - NASA has released a striking image of dawn on the Martian surface taken by its Curiosity rover, showing sunlight bathing jagged crags formed billions of years ago as the car-sized vehicle continues to explore Earth's planetary neighbor. (SPACE-MARS/ (PIX), 571 ⁠words)

At Paris Fashion Week, longer, hotter summers pose new challenge PARIS - Longer, hotter summers are disrupting fashion's seasonal calendar, forcing luxury brands to adapt designs and threatening sales of higher-margin winter clothing. (FASHION-PARIS/CLIMATE (PIX, TV), 503 words)

OpenAI says teens use ChatGPT for under ​15 minutes a day as worries over risks grow Teens spend under 15 minutes a day on average on ChatGPT, while less than 2% of them interact with the chatbot for over three ⁠straight hours, OpenAI said, as technology companies face scrutiny over the risks AI chatbots pose to children. (OPENAI-SAFETY/TEENS (PIX), 433 words)

Aaron Sorkin on why he made another movie about Facebook, and how real life translates to film LOS ANGELES - Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "The Social Network," wasn't ⁠looking ​to make another movie about Facebook. (FILM-SOCIAL RECKONING/ (PIX, TV), 801 words)

Mike Flanagan reimagines 'Carrie' for new generation facing cyberbullying, active shooter drills TORONTO - "Carrie" returns this week in a new eight-part adaptation from horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan, reimagining author Stephen King's classic story for a modern audience through social media, cyberbullying and active shooter drills. (TELEVISION-CARRIE/INTERVIEWS (TV), 378 words)

Cast of Netflix's 'Below' credit Newfoundland community for show's charm TORONTO - There's something in the water in Netflix's thriller miniseries "Below," which opens ⁠with a political conflict in a Canadian coastal town that becomes overshadowed by mysterious events lurking near the harbor. Actor Josh Hartnett, who stars as a fisherman forced to harvest ice from icebergs due to a ⁠depleting fish supply, said the show being set and ⁠filmed in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador was the "most thrilling" part of the project. (TELEVISION-BELOW/INTERVIEWS (TV, PIX), 305 words)

'Whalefall' director hopes survival story inspires awe of whales LONDON - Director Brian Duffield describes his new survival thriller "Whalefall," in which a teenager is swallowed by a sperm whale, as "the opposite of 'Jaws'." (FILM-WHALEFALL/LONDON PREMIERE (PIX, TV), 474 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT TIMELINE-A history of Warner ‌Bros - from old Hollywood to streaming ‌era

EXPLAINER-What do we know about plague institute lab worker's death in Russia? TIMELINE-Key aircraft incidents that reshaped aviation safety rules ​since 9/11

(Compiled by Mark Porter and Patrick Enright)