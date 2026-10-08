Alpine skiing-Vonn named in US team despite uncertain future

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 15:47 IST
Alpine skiing-Vonn named in US team despite uncertain future

Lindsey Vonn has been ​named in the ​US Alpine ski ‌team for ​the 2026-27 World Cup season despite uncertainty over her future in ‌the sport as she recovers from surgery following a heavy crash at last February's Milano Cortina Olympics. The U.S. ‌team said in a statement that all named athletes ‌had qualified based on existing Alpine criteria. Despite her injuries, Vonn was ranked 12th overall last season and fifth in ⁠the ​final downhill ⁠standings.

She was also the highest ranked US female skier in Super-G. The ⁠three-times Olympic medallist, who will be 42 this month, ​said in April she was unsure if she would ⁠return to competitive ski racing after suffering a complex tibia ⁠fracture ​in a crash during an Olympic downhill race on February 8.

Vonn has had multiple surgeries since ⁠then. The World Cup season starts in Soelden, Austria, with a ⁠giant ⁠slalom on October 24. The first downhill is at Beaver Creek, Colorado on December ‌11.

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