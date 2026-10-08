UPDATE 1-Shipping group Maersk raises UK, Ireland inland emergency fuel surcharge due to Middle East conflict

Danish shipping group Maersk said on Thursday it was increasing ‌its emergency fuel surcharge (EFS) on inland transportation ‌in the UK and Ireland due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Oil prices ⁠rose ​on Thursday ⁠on worries about supply from the Middle East ⁠region amid an increase in attacks on ​shipping in the Gulf and the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, while the US cut output ⁠as ​a hurricane menaced offshore production. Maersk said in a statement it was ⁠increasing its EFS to 20% as of October ⁠12, ⁠and that it would continue to review the surcharge regularly.