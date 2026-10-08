PSL 2027 to clash with IPL for third straight year, set for March 18-May 2

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the third consecutive year, with its 12th edition scheduled to take place from March 18 to May 2, 2027, as per Cricinfo.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 17:04 IST
PSL 2027 to clash with IPL for third straight year, set for March 18-May 2
PSL logo (Photo: PCB website). Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the third consecutive year, with its 12th edition scheduled to take place from March 18 to May 2, 2027, as per Cricinfo. The tournament was traditionally held in February and March from its inaugural edition in 2016 through 2024. However, the PSL was shifted to the April-May window from 2025 onwards due to clashes with ICC events, including the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan in 2025 and the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

The PCB and the PSL franchises discussed the possibility of moving the 12th edition to the January-February window during a governing council meeting last month. The proposal came after Walee Technologies, which holds the league’s media rights until 2029 and owns one of the two new franchises, Rawalpindiz, raised concerns over the limited broadcasting revenue generated by the current window.

The January-February window was ultimately deemed logistically unviable, as Punjab—home to three of the PSL’s four traditional venues, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi—experiences harsh winters during these months, with dense fog often severely affecting visibility. The window was also considered unsuitable because the business end of the tournament would coincide with Ramadan, although a similar scheduling situation occurred during the 2024 edition.

As per Cricinfo, the PCB’s media release made no mention of the venues for the upcoming edition. The PSL has primarily been staged in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi since the tournament was brought entirely to Pakistan in 2020, having previously been hosted or co-hosted by the UAE. The PCB added Faisalabad and Peshawar as the two new venues for last year’s edition. However, PSL 11 was ultimately restricted to Lahore and Karachi due to the government’s fuel-conservation measures amid the West Asia crisis. With the exception of the final, all matches were played behind closed doors. (ANI)

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