Ukraine wants to use German ports for farm exports, minister says

Ukraine, whose key ​seaports are blocked due to ​Russian attacks, wants to ‌use German ​ports for agricultural exports, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is working to ‌fully restore its maritime export route and expand alternative routes," he said. "In particular, the use of Germany's port infrastructure is being considered. According to ‌the ministry's estimates, this could potentially add around 1 million tons ‌of export capacity per month," Vysotskyi added.

Most Ukrainian cargo, including grain, has been rerouted through the country's three Danube river ports since Russian attacks effectively blocked its Black ⁠Sea ​ports in the ⁠Odesa region, which previously handled 90% of exports. But this adds about $50 per metric ton ⁠in logistics costs, making Ukrainian grain uncompetitive, and has created bottlenecks.

Vysotskyi last month ​said that Ukraine was exploring the use of Baltic Sea ports ⁠for grain exports, following a similar move by Russia as both sides seek alternatives ⁠to ​Black Sea routes disrupted by their war. He said that Baltic ports could potentially handle exports of up to 20 million metric ⁠tons of grain a season, but grain transport via the Baltic Sea would ⁠add about $100 ⁠per ton to export expenses.

Kyiv says that it will require international aid of up to $2 billion to cover ‌these additional ‌costs.