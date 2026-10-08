Italy can use escape clause from EU fiscal rules for energy, EU spokesperson says
Italy can use the national escape clause from European Union fiscal rules for energy, a spokesperson for the European Commission said on Thursday. "Our assessment has concluded that indeed the activation of the clause does not endanger fiscal sustainability over the medium term in the case of Italy, in other words, our assessment is positive," the spokesperson told reporters.
The European Council still has one month to provide a final approval, he added.