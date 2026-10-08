Italy can use escape clause from EU fiscal rules for energy, EU spokesperson says

​Italy ​can use ‌the national escape ​clause from European Union ‌fiscal rules for energy, a spokesperson for the European Commission ‌said on Thursday. "Our assessment ‌has concluded that indeed the activation of the clause ⁠does ​not ⁠endanger fiscal sustainability over the medium ⁠term in the case of ​Italy, in other words, ⁠our assessment is positive," the spokesperson ⁠told ​reporters.

The European Council still has one ⁠month to provide a final approval, ⁠he ⁠added.