Cricket-South Africa fast bowler Rabada to sit out first test against Australia

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 16:19 IST
Cricket-South Africa fast bowler Rabada to sit out first test against Australia

South Africa’s ​lead attack bowler ​Kagiso Rabada will ‌sit out ​the first test against Australia, which starts in Durban ‌on Friday, with the home side to field two spinners at Kingsmead. Rabada was in contention for ‌selection as he worked his way back ‌to fitness after a hamstring injury in June, and trained with the squad at Kingsmead on Thursday, but ⁠has ​been left ⁠out to continue his recovery, captain Temba Bavuma told ⁠a press conference.

Bavuma named a side that sees ​Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj lead a ⁠dual spin attack and pace bowler Anrich Nortje play ⁠in ​a first-class game for the first time in almost four years. Team: Aiden Markram, Ryan ⁠Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan ⁠Mulder, Kyle ⁠Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Ken Ferris)

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