UK Royal Navy sailor appears in court charged under National Security Act
A junior member of the Royal Navy appeared in a London court on Thursday charged under the National Security Act with obtaining secret information with a view to giving it to a foreign power.
Prosecutors say Teddy Young, 24, obtained protected information to which he had access through his job with a view to disclosing it. Police did not name the foreign power to which the charges relate, though prosecutors allege Young had translated information from a secret, classified document into Russian.
Young, whose role related to "warfare intelligence", appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on October 16. He was not asked to enter any pleas. "These are very serious charges against a serving member of the armed forces," Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement.
"We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within the Ministry of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure appropriate measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this matter." Police said the charges were not connected to the recent investigation into an incident at the RAF Fairford airbase, which US officials have said involved a potential Iranian drone attack.