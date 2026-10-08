UK Royal Navy sailor appears in court charged under National Security Act

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 16:45 IST
UK Royal Navy sailor appears in court charged under National Security Act

A ​junior member of the ‌Royal Navy appeared ​in a London court on Thursday charged under the National Security Act with obtaining secret ‌information with a view to giving it to a foreign power.

Prosecutors say Teddy Young, 24, obtained protected information to which he had access through his ‌job with a view to disclosing it. Police did not name the foreign ‌power to which the charges relate, though prosecutors allege Young had translated information from a secret, classified document into Russian.

Young, whose role related to "warfare intelligence", appeared at Westminster Magistrates' ⁠Court ​where he was ⁠remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on October 16. He was not asked ⁠to enter any pleas. "These are very serious charges against a serving member ​of the armed forces," Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing ⁠London, said in a statement.

"We have worked extremely closely with relevant operational colleagues within the ⁠Ministry ​of Defence as our investigation has progressed to ensure appropriate measures could be taken to mitigate any potential risks linked to this ⁠matter." Police said the charges were not connected to the recent investigation into an ⁠incident at ⁠the RAF Fairford airbase, which US officials have said involved a potential Iranian drone attack.

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026