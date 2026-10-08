Ukraine wants to use German ports for farm exports, minister says

Ukraine, ​whose ‌key seaports ​are blocked due to Russian ‌attacks, wants to use German ports for agricultural exports, Ukrainian ‌Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said ‌on Thursday. "Ukraine is working to fully restore its ⁠maritime ​export route ⁠and expand alternative routes," he ⁠said.

"In particular, the use ​of Germany's port infrastructure ⁠is being considered. According to ⁠the ​ministry estimates, this could potentially add around ⁠1 million tons of ⁠export ⁠capacity per month," Vysotskyi added.