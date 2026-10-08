Ukraine wants to use German ports for farm exports, minister says
Ukraine, whose key seaports are blocked due to Russian attacks, wants to use German ports for agricultural exports, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskyi said on Thursday. "Ukraine is working to fully restore its maritime export route and expand alternative routes," he said.
"In particular, the use of Germany's port infrastructure is being considered. According to the ministry estimates, this could potentially add around 1 million tons of export capacity per month," Vysotskyi added.