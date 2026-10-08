Ukrainian negotiators to visit US for talks on Friday, Zelenskiy says

​Ukrainian ​negotiators will ‌visit the US ​for talks on Friday ‌and Saturday, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, ‌urging President Donald Trump to ‌step up pressure on Russia.

"One cannot, on the one ⁠hand, ​negotiate ⁠with the Russians about future economic ⁠projects, whilst on the ​other hand say that we ⁠find ourselves in some sort ⁠of... ​diplomatic stalemate," Zelenskiy said during a visit ⁠to the northern town of ⁠Pryluky following ⁠a deadly Russian attack there.