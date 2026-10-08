Ukrainian negotiators to visit US for talks on Friday, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian negotiators will visit the US for talks on Friday and Saturday, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday, urging President Donald Trump to step up pressure on Russia.
"One cannot, on the one hand, negotiate with the Russians about future economic projects, whilst on the other hand say that we find ourselves in some sort of... diplomatic stalemate," Zelenskiy said during a visit to the northern town of Pryluky following a deadly Russian attack there.