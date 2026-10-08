Zelenskiy says China is working with Russia on Starlink analogue
China is working on developing an analogue to the Starlink satellite service and is cooperating with Russia on the matter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday. "They (the Chinese) are making progress. They are passing this on to Russia," he said during a visit to the northern Ukrainian town of Pryluky following a deadly Russian attack there.
Zelenskiy renewed his call to the US leadership to expand Starlink coverage for Ukraine to deploy against Russian missile launchers.