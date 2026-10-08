Zelenskiy says China is working with Russia on Starlink analogue

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 16:54 IST
Zelenskiy says China is working with Russia on Starlink analogue

​China ​is working ‌on developing an ​analogue to the ‌Starlink satellite service and is cooperating with Russia on the ‌matter, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Thursday. "They (the Chinese) are making progress. They ⁠are ​passing this ⁠on to Russia," he said ⁠during a visit to the ​northern Ukrainian town of Pryluky ⁠following a deadly Russian ⁠attack there.

Zelenskiy ​renewed his call to the US ⁠leadership to expand Starlink coverage for ⁠Ukraine ⁠to deploy against Russian missile launchers.

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