Spanish politicians trade blame after death of octogenarian at heart of housing protests

Spanish politicians traded blame on Thursday after the death of an 87-year-old woman whose eviction from her Madrid home ignited protests across the country and led to an early election being called for next month.

Maricarmen Abascal, ‌who died on Wednesday, had been hospitalised for severe anxiety and exhaustion since her eviction on September 23. No cause of death has been announced. Protests over housing shortages and surging rents following her eviction prompted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call a snap general election for November 29 in the hope of increasing his parliamentary support.

After the octogenarian's death, political leaders invoked her in attacks on opponents. Left-leaning ‌parties criticised the conservatives who had shot down decrees with housing measures aimed at curbing soaring rental prices. Right-wingers said the leftist central government had been unable to tackle the crisis after ‌eight years in power.

Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, leader of the conservative opposition People's Party (PP), accused Sanchez and the Socialists of trying to exploit the housing crisis for political gain before the election. "We will not allow this attempt to manipulate the emotions of the Spanish people; all of this has happened during their eight years in government. It won’t fly," Feijoo said.

In the Madrid regional assembly, opposition leader Manuela Bergerot of the leftist Mas Madrid party said Maricarmen — as she has become known across ⁠Spain — had ​died because of "miserable people who put gain above ⁠a person's life." She said the last thing Madrid regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso had done while Maricarmen was alive was "laugh at her" — a reference to when Ayuso quipped on September 28: "At what age do I get to stop paying ⁠my landlords? Let me know."

Diaz Ayuso blamed Sanchez, saying Maricarmen had been evicted under his government. PROTESTERS BLAME 'GREEDY' LANDLORDS

News of the death enraged protesters camped out on squares in Spain's main cities who chanted that she had ​been "murdered" because of the greed of her landlords. "When everything is private, we will be deprived of everything," said a placard on Madrid's Puerta del Sol square, where mourners lit candles ⁠and left flowers honouring Maricarmen.

A march in her honour was due on Thursday evening from the square to her Madrid apartment. Outside the building, mourners left flowers, candles, handwritten notes and children's drawings. "Maricarmen was the straw that broke the camel's back... (she was) ⁠a ​symbol of resistance and unity," said Alex Marinero, a 21-year-old protester.

Tributes to Maricarmen in the Madrid region's legislature also caused arguments as lawmakers accused each other of cynically exploiting the case. The PP, which has absolute majorities in the Madrid regional and local assemblies, refused to hold a minute of silence honouring her.

Instead, hard-left deputies staged one outside City Hall and gave her a 60-second standing ⁠ovation during a tense debate in the regional assembly, while PP lawmakers remained seated with folded arms. A survey carried out in June and published by state pollster CIS on Thursday found 76.3% of ⁠Spaniards supported intervention in the market to guarantee ⁠access to housing, while 79% believe the right to housing should take precedence over treating homes as a market commodity.

Ombudsman Angel Gabilondo said addressing the housing crisis would require greater commitment from all levels of government. He said his office was preparing a housing report and reiterated proposals including expanding ‌public housing, restricting tourist rentals, increasing ‌rent assistance and strengthening protections against evictions for vulnerable households.