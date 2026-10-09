Congo central bank keeps policy rate at 12.5%
Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank decided at a meeting of its monetary policy committee to keep its policy rate unchanged at 12.5%, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank decided at a meeting of its monetary policy committee to keep its policy rate unchanged at 12.5%, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
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