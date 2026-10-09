Mexican peso leads losses among major global currencies following Banxico minutes
The Mexican peso depreciated more than its major international peers on Thursday after minutes from the Bank of Mexico's latest monetary policy meeting showed three of five governing board members said future interest-rate cuts could be considered if the inflation outlook improves.
Peso was last trading at 18.19 per dollar, down around 1.2% at 1851 GMT, and while it had already been losing ground earlier in the day, it fell even more following the document's release.