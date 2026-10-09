Mexican peso leads losses among major global currencies following Banxico minutes

The Mexican peso depreciated more ​than its major international ​peers on Thursday after minutes from ‌the ​Bank of Mexico's latest monetary policy meeting showed three of five governing board members said future interest-rate cuts ‌could be considered if the inflation outlook improves.

Peso was last trading at 18.19 per dollar, down around 1.2% at 1851 GMT, and while it had already ‌been losing ground earlier in the day, it fell even more following ‌the document's release.