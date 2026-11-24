Mexico will try ​alleged drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza, known as "El Chapo ​Isidro," at home despite a US extradition request, ‌a ​senior Mexican official said on Monday, in what could become a flashpoint for already-strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Earlier on Monday, Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said Washington had ‌requested Meza's extradition after his capture on Friday in the northern state of Sinaloa. When asked whether he would be sent to the US, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said, "We are going to put him on trial in this country."

Meza, one of the FBI's Ten Most ‌Wanted Fugitives until his arrest, is accused by US authorities of leading a major trafficking network that moved heroin, cocaine, ‌methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl across the border. The Justice Department said he faces six charges in the US that include running a continuing criminal enterprise, narcoterrorism, money laundering conspiracy and weapons offenses. Mexican prosecutors on Monday said he faces charges locally on weapons offenses and methamphetamine possession with intent to sell.

Mexican forces captured Meza ⁠in Guasave, ​Sinaloa, in an operation that authorities ⁠said triggered fierce clashes with gunmen trying to free him. Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said troops came under attack after surrounding the property where he was hiding. Mexican ⁠officials said 4 soldiers and 16 suspected gunmen were killed, and authorities later cleared roadblocks and seized vehicles used by the attackers.

President Claudia ​Sheinbaum said US authorities provided intelligence support but did not participate directly on the ground. US surveillance drones were authorized ⁠to help track Meza before the raid, authorities added, despite sensitivities over US anti-drug operations in the country in recent months. In April, two CIA officers were ⁠killed ​in a car crash in the northern state of Chihuahua after a counter-narcotics operation, which Mexican federal authorities later said they had not authorized.

US and Mexican authorities say Meza rose through the Beltran Leyva organization before leading his own trafficking group, which the ⁠FBI says operated for years in Sinaloa and along routes supplying the US drug market. His arrest is the latest in ⁠a series of high-profile anti-cartel operations ⁠by Mexico, including the February killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, as US President Donald Trump presses the Sheinbaum government to intensify action against organized crime.