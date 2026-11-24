The US Medicare health plan on Monday said new, lower ​prices for 13 of its costliest drugs, including Gilead's HIV ​treatment Biktarvy and Eli Lilly's diabetes drug ‌Trulicity, will ​cut costs by 45% compared with recent annual spending on those medicines, or about $9.2 billion.

The price reductions, which take effect in 2028, are the third annual round of negotiated cuts ‌under the former Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Medicare, the federal health plan covering over 67 million people aged 65 and over, was previously barred by law from negotiating prices with drugmakers. "The Trump administration is committed to use every tool at our disposal to negotiate ‌fairer, more affordable prices to ease the burden on Medicare beneficiaries," Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz said ‌in a statement.

The agency said its monthly price for Biktarvy will be cut by 37%, while Trulicity will be 84% lower. Overall, the price reductions range from 34% to 84%. Gilead warned last month that Medicare's new "maximum fair price" of $2,600 for a month's supply of Biktarvy would reduce sales of the drug by ⁠about $1.5 billion, ​although the drugmaker still expects overall ⁠HIV revenue to increase compared to 2027.

Medicare said two drugs previously selected for negotiation, Pfizer's arthritis treatment Xeljanz and Roche's asthma drug Xolair, were exempted from ⁠the program because they already have generic competition. The agency also said AbbVie's Botox will not be subject to a maximum fair price due to ​a court order.

Despite the pharmaceutical industry's longstanding opposition to the law and multiple failed lawsuits, the first negotiated prices on ⁠10 drugs sold in pharmacies went into effect this year. The 2028 list also includes products that are administered in doctors' offices or hospitals, such as Novartis' psoriasis ⁠drug ​Cosentyx and Takeda's Entyvio for Crohn's disease. Novartis' breast cancer drug Kisqali and antidepressant Rexulti, sold by Otsuka Pharmaceutical and Lundbeck, are also among the 13 medicines with lower Medicare prices.

Medicare said the selected drugs accounted for $22.3 billion in spending in 2025. The ⁠drugs are also selected based on being either 7 or 11 years out from being approved by the US Food and Drug ⁠Administration and for which there ⁠is no generic or biosimilar alternative. Medicare said last year that the prices it had negotiated for 15 drugs starting in 2027, including Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 drug Ozempic, would save the program 36% on those ‌medications compared with ‌recent annual spending, or about $8.5 billion.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley in ​Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Berkrot)