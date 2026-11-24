​A Russian ​unmanned ‌aerial vehicle ​has briefly violated Polish airspace ‌during Russia's nighttime attack on western Ukraine, Polish armed ‌forces said on X.

An ‌authorization was given to shoot down the object ⁠but after ​it ⁠changed its course to ⁠head east, "taking into account the ​potential threat to civilians ⁠and the possible consequences of ⁠shooting ​down the object," a decision was ⁠made to refrain from using weapons, ⁠the ⁠post said.