Baseball-MLB pitches shorter season as salary cap fight looms

Major League Baseball proposed cutting its regular season to ​154 games from 162 starting in 2029 ​during bargaining on Thursday, a plan ‌the ​players' union said was tied to a salary cap it firmly opposes.

The proposal, which comes as the two sides negotiate a new collective bargaining ‌agreement before the current one expires on December, would also expand the Division Series of the playoffs to a best-of-seven from a best-of-five affair. According to MLB, shortening the regular season would create a standard weekly off ‌day benefiting player health.

Under its proposal, the higher-seeded clubs in both the Wild Card and Division ‌Series would select their opponents beginning in 2027. PLAYERS REVIEWING PROPOSAL

The Major League Baseball Players Association said it is reviewing the proposed changes. "Players will weigh in on these proposals and we will respond at the bargaining table," MLBPA said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, the ⁠league once ​again made clear that ⁠all of its proposals are contingent on players' agreement to a salary cap, a system that guts player rights and compensation, ⁠as well as its other anti-player proposals." Other North American leagues have lengthened their schedules in recent years.

The National Hockey ​League went to 84 games from 82 this season, and the National Football League, which added ⁠a 17th game in 2021, wants an 18th. The NFL players' union has pushed back. SALARY CAP FIGHT

The bigger fight, however, is ⁠expected ​to be over a salary cap, which could lead to a lockout or strike. In their first proposal in May, MLB owners asked for a hard cap of $245.3 million, including player benefits, and a ⁠payroll floor of $171.2 million, starting in 2027.

The MLBPA has long opposed any form of salary cap. The current ⁠collective bargaining agreement expires ⁠on December 1. The last time owners pushed for a cap, players went on strike in 1994. The 232-day stoppage forced the cancellation of that year's World ‌Series.