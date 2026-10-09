Hungary's ​government ‌expects to raise ​200 billion forints ($615.38 million) ‌from a proposed wealth tax in 2027, and the ‌tax will affect an ‌estimated 15,000-25,000 people, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said at ⁠a briefing ​on ⁠Friday. Earlier this week Hungary's government ⁠proposed a wealth tax targeting ​individuals with assets exceeding ⁠1 billion forints ($3.08 million), ⁠delivering ​on a campaign promise as it ⁠is tackling a budget deficit ⁠projected ⁠at 7.5% of GDP in 2026.

($1 = ‌325.0000 ‌forints)