Hungary's expects to raise $615.38 million from wealth tax in 2027
Hungary's government expects to raise 200 billion forints ($615.38 million) from a proposed wealth tax in 2027, and the tax will affect an estimated 15,000-25,000 people, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said at a briefing on Friday. Earlier this week Hungary's government proposed a wealth tax targeting individuals with assets exceeding 1 billion forints ($3.08 million), delivering on a campaign promise as it is tackling a budget deficit projected at 7.5% of GDP in 2026.
($1 = 325.0000 forints)