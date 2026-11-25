Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Pakistani pilot to become first ​foreigner to fly to China's space station

When the Shenzhou-24 ​space flight takes off on Wednesday ‌for China's ​Tiangong space station, it will be a moment of pride not just for China, but also for Pakistan. Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old pilot, is set to be the first ‌Pakistani in orbit and the first foreign national to board the space station, as China promotes Tiangong as a hub for international cooperation while the NASA-led International Space Station faces possible retirement by 2030.

Mercury spacecraft BepiColombo 'on track' despite glitch, ESA says

The European Space Agency ‌said on Monday the BepiColombo European-Japanese mission to explore Mercury is "on track" and the spacecraft is safe despite a glitch ‌that occurred when it began orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet. ESA confirmed on Saturday that BepiColombo had entered orbit above Mercury after an eight-year journey from Earth, but then disclosed on Sunday that the thrusters used to position the spacecraft properly above the planet had fired for a ⁠shorter amount of ​time than planned.

Spacecraft begins orbit ⁠of Mercury, with a glitch reported

After an eight-year journey, the European-Japanese spacecraft BepiColombo has begun orbiting the solar system's smallest and innermost planet Mercury, ⁠though the European Space Agency said on Sunday a glitch has occurred involving its thrusters. Mercury, only slightly larger than Earth's moon, is the ​least explored of the four planets in the inner solar system, with BepiColombo only the third spacecraft to visit ⁠the planet and just the second to orbit it.

Brazil zoo hails birth of Spix's macaw chick as boost for species' recovery

When a tiny blue chick ⁠finally ​broke free from its shell after weeks of anxious waiting, keepers at Brazil's Sao Paulo Zoo saw more than the birth of a bird; they saw a glimmer of hope for a species that has vanished from the wild. ⁠Aptly named Hope, the female Spix's macaw born in October forms part of a breeding program aimed at rebuilding populations of ⁠one of the world's rarest parrots.

German ⁠military's Starlink-style satellite network to cost €15 billion, Handelsblatt reports

Germany's military communications satellite programme, known as Satcom BW 4, will cost around €15 billion ($16.5 billion), the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing ‌people familiar with the matter. ‌The figure includes value-added tax and operating costs over a ​10-year period, the report said.